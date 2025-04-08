India News

Delhi Weather, April 8: Heatwave hits 40°C; get the latest updates

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

Delhi is expected to experience extreme heat on Tuesday. With the mercury soaring to a maximum of 40°C, residents should be prepared for a scorching day. 
 

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C 
Real Feel: 42.7°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 6:04 AM
Sunset: 6:44 PM

Stay updated

It’s a good idea to plan your outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, ideally in the early morning or late evening. 
 

Stay alert!

Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.

