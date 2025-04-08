Delhi Weather, April 8: Heatwave hits 40°C; get the latest updates

India News
Delhi is expected to experience extreme heat on Tuesday. With the mercury soaring to a maximum of 40°C, residents should be prepared for a scorching day.
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 42.7°C
Sunrise: 6:04 AM
Sunset: 6:44 PM
It’s a good idea to plan your outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, ideally in the early morning or late evening.
Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays.
