AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Hot, sunny, and partly cloudy on Tuesday; thunderstorms possible

AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Expect hot, sunny days with possible thunderstorms. Stay updated on Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Vijayawada temperatures.

AP and Telangana Weather, April 8 : The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 8 is expected to be hot, sunny, and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms are possible in select areas, so it's important to stay updated on changing weather conditions.

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Hyderabad will see a warm day with sunny to partly cloudy skies. So, take precautions if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.

Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Visakhapatnam will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures. It’s essential to stay hydrated and take shade whenever possible.