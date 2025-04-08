AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Hot, sunny, and partly cloudy on Tuesday; thunderstorms possible
AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: Expect hot, sunny days with possible thunderstorms. Stay updated on Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Vijayawada temperatures.
AP and Telangana Weather, April 8: The weather in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on April 8 is expected to be hot, sunny, and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms are possible in select areas, so it's important to stay updated on changing weather conditions.
Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Hyderabad will see a warm day with sunny to partly cloudy skies. So, take precautions if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods.
Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Visakhapatnam will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures. It’s essential to stay hydrated and take shade whenever possible.
Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Sunny to partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Stay indoors during the stormy period.
Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
Vijayawada will be hot and very warm with mostly sunny skies. Avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day.