Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral

On the Internet, there are many moving and heartbreaking tales of adversity. One such occupation is internet food delivery personnel, who are dedicated to fulfilling orders without regard for their health or safety. We frequently see food delivery agents dashing on the road to serve meal orders to hungry consumers while there is severe traffic, sweltering heat, or intense rain. Such films frequently show the tenacity and power of people.

Social Internet has seen the emergence of a video of a Swiggy worker delivering meals while using a motorised wheelchair. The viral video of a woman with special needs using a wheelchair to serve meals has gone viral online.

Swati Maliwal, a Twitter user and the chair of the Delhi Commission for Women, posted this video and commended the Swiggy delivery executive for her spirit of tenacity. If social network users need even a little inspiration, they should not miss this.

The 6-second-long video shows a specially-abled woman delivering food in a wheelchair. It looks like a commuter from a car behind recorded this short clip. In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a uniform with a Swiggy logo and a bag. Posting the video on Twitter, Swati Maliwal wrote (initially written in Hindi), "No doubt, life is difficult... However, we have also not learnt to accept defeat. Salute to the spirit,"

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 263K views and 13K likes. Social media users lauded woman's spirit and took to the comments section to convey their thoughts. A few others appreciated the online delivery partner for giving them an opportunity. A user wrote, "For her own safety on the road- she’s using an attachment to pull the wheelchair. No safety equipment worn, the resultant vehicle is not road safe. Nevertheless, a self reliant and brave lady." Another person commented, "Their determination is inspiring. I appreciate @Swiggy for providing an opportunity."

