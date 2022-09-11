Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral

    A viral video posted by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, shows a specially-abled Swiggy agent delivering food in a wheelchair.

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    On the Internet, there are many moving and heartbreaking tales of adversity. One such occupation is internet food delivery personnel, who are dedicated to fulfilling orders without regard for their health or safety. We frequently see food delivery agents dashing on the road to serve meal orders to hungry consumers while there is severe traffic, sweltering heat, or intense rain. Such films frequently show the tenacity and power of people.

    Social Internet has seen the emergence of a video of a Swiggy worker delivering meals while using a motorised wheelchair. The viral video of a woman with special needs using a wheelchair to serve meals has gone viral online.

    Also Read: Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

    Swati Maliwal, a Twitter user and the chair of the Delhi Commission for Women, posted this video and commended the Swiggy delivery executive for her spirit of tenacity. If social network users need even a little inspiration, they should not miss this.

    The 6-second-long video shows a specially-abled woman delivering food in a wheelchair. It looks like a commuter from a car behind recorded this short clip. In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a uniform with a Swiggy logo and a bag. Posting the video on Twitter, Swati Maliwal wrote (initially written in Hindi), "No doubt, life is difficult... However, we have also not learnt to accept defeat. Salute to the spirit,"

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 263K views and 13K likes. Social media users lauded woman's spirit and took to the comments section to convey their thoughts. A few others appreciated the online delivery partner for giving them an opportunity. A user wrote, "For her own safety on the road- she’s using an attachment to pull the wheelchair. No safety equipment worn, the resultant vehicle is not road safe. Nevertheless, a self reliant and brave lady." Another person commented, "Their determination is inspiring. I appreciate @Swiggy for providing an opportunity."

    Also Read: Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video - gps

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it - gps

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed - gps

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK - gps

    Viral video: Lightning strikes newly built home in UK

    Watch Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks-tgy

    Watch: Boy stuns netizens by creating makeshift bulldozer with wooden sticks

    Recent Stories

    Pictures Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's SEXY broken heart-shaped top with red mini skirt's look is Yay or Nay? RBA

    Pictures: Urfi Javed aka Uorfi's SEXY broken heart-shaped top with red mini skirt's look is Yay or Nay?

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag AJR

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details - adt

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon