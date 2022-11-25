Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral

    An unusual video of a snake slithering away with someone's slipper has emerged on social media. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared this viral video.

    Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    We all are aware that you must remove your shoes before entering the temple. There are chances that you will never see slippers or shoes again as they get stolen by unknown people. One such video of an unexpected thief has surfaced online and gone viral. During the next time of your temple visit, pray that you never come across this footwear chor as it's a serpent.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the hilarious video on Twitter and wanted to know what the snake would do with that chappal. 

    You have never seen a snake taking away anything at all. However, the video showing a serpent slithers away with someone's footwear has captured netizens' attention and has gone viral.

    The 30-second-long video starts with people shouting in the background after witnessing the snake crawling towards them. It looks like the reptile gets threatened, picks up a slipper lying nearby with his mouth, and swiftly slithers away. Watching the unlikely incident, people were heard giggling and exclaiming over the point that the reptile had taken away a chappal. It appears that residents were scared of the snake bite. However, they weren't too worried about their slippers. Netizens pointed out that the video appears to be from Bihar.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 236K views and 7028 likes. Social media users discovered the unusual sight hilarious and bombarded the comments with uproarious comments. A user wrote, "I think someone hit the snake with that chappal, so like Nagini, it came back and took the chappal." Another person commented, "Maybe it's a nagkanya, trying to steal slippers of her jija ji." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here - gps

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video - gps

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video

    Enjoying our sweat : Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums - adt

    'Enjoying our sweat': Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video - gps

    Cow wanders inside ICU ward of Rajgarh hospital, eats medical waste; watch viral video

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day - gps

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's old song 'Chhuwal Chahi Ta Nikal Jalu' goes viral RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's old song 'Chhuwal Chahi Ta Nikal Jalu' goes viral

    5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross gcw

    5 things you need to know about the newly unveiled Toyota Innova Hycross

    football From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo-ayh

    From Al-Hilal to Chelsea - 6 clubs that could potentially sign Cristiano Ronaldo

    Maharashtra s Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr - adt

    Maharashtra's Sultanpur renamed Rahul Nagar; locals retitle after 26/11 martyr

    It s been misinterpreted: Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark - adt

    'It's been misinterpreted': Devendra Fadnavis's wife backs Governor Koshyari over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon