Watch: Snake steals footwear and rushes like a thief; hilarious video goes viral

We all are aware that you must remove your shoes before entering the temple. There are chances that you will never see slippers or shoes again as they get stolen by unknown people. One such video of an unexpected thief has surfaced online and gone viral. During the next time of your temple visit, pray that you never come across this footwear chor as it's a serpent.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the hilarious video on Twitter and wanted to know what the snake would do with that chappal.

You have never seen a snake taking away anything at all. However, the video showing a serpent slithers away with someone's footwear has captured netizens' attention and has gone viral.

The 30-second-long video starts with people shouting in the background after witnessing the snake crawling towards them. It looks like the reptile gets threatened, picks up a slipper lying nearby with his mouth, and swiftly slithers away. Watching the unlikely incident, people were heard giggling and exclaiming over the point that the reptile had taken away a chappal. It appears that residents were scared of the snake bite. However, they weren't too worried about their slippers. Netizens pointed out that the video appears to be from Bihar.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 236K views and 7028 likes. Social media users discovered the unusual sight hilarious and bombarded the comments with uproarious comments. A user wrote, "I think someone hit the snake with that chappal, so like Nagini, it came back and took the chappal." Another person commented, "Maybe it's a nagkanya, trying to steal slippers of her jija ji." Watch the video.

