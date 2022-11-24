Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra's latest video shows importance of coordination; watch video here

    To inspire social media users and his ten million followers, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video and explained the significance of coordination between team members working on group projects.

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra is an active social media user and was recognised for his exciting and resourceful posts. Every time the businessman tries to share something unique on his social media handle. Over the years, he has evolved as one of the prominent Twitter celebrities. The businessman shares delightful, educating and inspiring posts with his followers on the micro-blogging site. Recently, Anand Mahindra shared one such video to encourage his 10 million followers.

    Finding motivation during the week takes a lot of work. However, the video posted by Anand Mahindra displays the importance of coordination between team members, particularly when one feels like their progress is getting delayed in group projects.

    The 8-second-long video shows two birds, which look like pheasants, can be seen digging soil. The interesting element in the video is their positions while performing the task. One bird is busy removing the sand from a shallow hole while the other one is seen pushing it back.

    Seeking a message from this abnormal activity, Anand Mahindra captions it by saying that while working on a project, ensure all are working towards the same objective.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 607K views and 16.6K likes. Social media users found the video exciting and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "It's called, I mind my business, you mind yours, and finally no one is left to mind the business businesses." Another person commented, "Sometimes I think like that as well... I try to climb the ladder, someone cutting the ladder from down or pulling me down by catching my leg?? But still, I will try my best.."

    Netizens also compared the unproductive actions of two birds with the work done by various government agencies. Watch the video.

