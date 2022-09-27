Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

    A shocking video from Maharashtra's Ambernath shows a school bus carrying children sliding down after the driver lost control on a ramp.

    Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    In a shocking happening, a school bus carrying students overturned in Maharashtra. The incident occurred when the school bus driver attempted to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of a building but lost control of the bus. Near Mumbai's Ambernath Green City Complex, this mishap occurred on September 26 (Monday). The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in a Complex. The private mini-school bus was carrying students of Ambernath's Rotary school. 

    Twitter user Ambernath Citizen's Forum shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

    Also Read: This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

    The one-minute twenty-nine seconds video starts with the bus driver trying to reverse the vehicle. However, he lost control, and the bus began to drift down on a ramp. As it was a slope, the bus overturned on the road's side. Luckily, the children escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as the locals and nearby people rushed to rescue the students from the overturned vehicle. The CCTV video shows people climbing the overturned bus and helping the children trapped in it to come out of the vehicle.

    Reportedly, the Rotary School Management has issued a statement and asserted that the vehicle does not belong to the school and denies their connection with the bus. According to sources, the school management stated that the said bus is private, and a few parents send their kids to school on this bus according to their comfort.

    However, residents and parents have expressed their outrage against the bus owner and driver for negligence. According to the sources, the local police detained the bus driver and started investigating the matter. It is said that the bus was not insured, and the vehicle's condition was very dilapidated. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa internet divided gcw

    Viral video: Delhi food outlet serves strawberry and blueberry samosa, internet divided

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here - gps

    Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here - gps

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, here's what happened next - gps

    Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Is Matthew Wade considered Australia new T20I skipper over Aaron Finch?-ayh

    Is Matthew Wade considered Australia's new T20I skipper over Aaron Finch?

    Rajasthan Congress crisis From Ashok Gehlot to Sachin Pilot take a look at the main actors gcw

    Rajasthan Congress crisis: From Ashok Gehlot to Sachin Pilot... take a look at the main actors

    Asha Parekh to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Unknown facts about the veteran actress RBA

    Asha Parekh to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Unknown facts about the veteran actress

    football Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup 2022 qatar glory snt

    Brazil fans believe Vinicius Jr. and his 'idol' Neymar can lead country to long-awaited World Cup glory

    Section 144 imposed in Okhla Jamia Millia till November 17 students teachers urged not to assemble in groups gcw

    Section 144 imposed in Okhla, Jamia Millia till Nov 17; students, teachers urged not to assemble in groups

    Recent Videos

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon