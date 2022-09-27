Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

In a shocking happening, a school bus carrying students overturned in Maharashtra. The incident occurred when the school bus driver attempted to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of a building but lost control of the bus. Near Mumbai's Ambernath Green City Complex, this mishap occurred on September 26 (Monday). The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in a Complex. The private mini-school bus was carrying students of Ambernath's Rotary school.

Twitter user Ambernath Citizen's Forum shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

The one-minute twenty-nine seconds video starts with the bus driver trying to reverse the vehicle. However, he lost control, and the bus began to drift down on a ramp. As it was a slope, the bus overturned on the road's side. Luckily, the children escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Fortunately, a major accident was averted as the locals and nearby people rushed to rescue the students from the overturned vehicle. The CCTV video shows people climbing the overturned bus and helping the children trapped in it to come out of the vehicle.

Reportedly, the Rotary School Management has issued a statement and asserted that the vehicle does not belong to the school and denies their connection with the bus. According to sources, the school management stated that the said bus is private, and a few parents send their kids to school on this bus according to their comfort.

However, residents and parents have expressed their outrage against the bus owner and driver for negligence. According to the sources, the local police detained the bus driver and started investigating the matter. It is said that the bus was not insured, and the vehicle's condition was very dilapidated. Watch the video.

