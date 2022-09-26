Cow strolling inside government building in Gujarat; watch here

A viral video shows a cow wandering around Bahumali Bhavan, which has several government offices in Gujarat. The video also shows signboards of the government office.

The Gujarat government buildings are the favourite hangout place for stray cattle. A viral video on the Internet exhibits a cow strolling around a government building in Gujarat.

Twitter user Hitesh Jasoliya shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

According to the caption, the building is recognised as Bahumali Bhavan, which has several government offices. Not to forget, hundreds of people visit this building daily. The person shooting the video also reveals the signboards inside the government office.

The 45-second-long video shows a cow strolling freely in the long passage of the building and meeting another bovine who has sat outside the surveyor's office.

A few days before Gujarat Assembly withdrew a bill to prohibit stray cattle movement on roads and public places in the wake of a protest launched by cattle rearers.

After being shared online, the video has triggered a lot of humour on digital media. Netizens posted hilarious opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "The cow will do a better job than the existing politicians and the bureaucrats aligned with the current regime."

Reportedly, the trusts operating cow shelters are enraged with the state government for not discharging funds. So they are releasing the cows free.

According to sources, around 1,700 cowsheds run by trusts have joined the agitation. However, the state's civic bodies are working day and night to seize these animals from the roads after Gujarat high court indicted the Gujarat government for reining the stray cattle menace.

After the video went viral, reports suggested that Bhavnagar district collector Yogesh Nirgude had directed the concerned authority to appoint a private guard and gave essential instructions to confirm that such things should not repeat. Take a look.

