This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

Have you heard of a portable marriage hall? Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of a customised air-conditioned mobile unit built on a trailer that can travel anywhere and even host a family function.

We all know that Indians innovate while creating easy life hacks. We have seen mobile washrooms, clinics, libraries, and food stalls on wheels. All thanks to the creative inventions which reached new heights. The wedding season is next in line as the festive season has begun. Have you ever thought of the portable marriage hall, which will come to you for the grand occasion? Yes, the Mahindra group chairman recently shared one such video and praised the innovative concept.

The Mahindra group chairman is famous for sharing India's brilliant talents, and unique innovations on his Twitter handle and applauding them for their skills. The industrialist always provides his 9.7 million followers with something special.

Anand Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wished to meet the person who designed this innovative concept. The two-minute video shows a truck creatively converted into a marriage hall. The video starts with a vehicle reaching the spot and people transforming it into a marriage hall.

The mobile marriage hall claims to serve upto 200 people and is approximately 40×30 square feet. The marriage hall's stylish interiors grabbed Anand Mahindra's and netizens' attention. In the video, a grand wedding was also organised inside the truck with some of their relatives and friends.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 800K views and 35K likes. Social media users were surprised to witness the marriage hall on wheels. Going by the video, it looks like this concept is an excellent solution for areas where the construction and maintenance of such properties are impossible. Also, it is eco-friendly because it does not acquire permanent space in a population-dense country.

A user wrote, "Soon will be used political parties for easier stage installation, with the crowd anyways are behind the barricades."

Another person commented, "great idea. This could be modified to suit our armed forces for their barracks in difficult areas. Shipping containers could be converted into the living area." Watch the video.

