Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here

    Have you heard of a portable marriage hall? Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of a customised air-conditioned mobile unit built on a trailer that can travel anywhere and even host a family function.

    This mobile marriage hall impressed Anand Mahindra; watch innovative concept here - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    We all know that Indians innovate while creating easy life hacks. We have seen mobile washrooms, clinics, libraries, and food stalls on wheels. All thanks to the creative inventions which reached new heights. The wedding season is next in line as the festive season has begun. Have you ever thought of the portable marriage hall, which will come to you for the grand occasion? Yes, the Mahindra group chairman recently shared one such video and praised the innovative concept.

    The Mahindra group chairman is famous for sharing India's brilliant talents, and unique innovations on his Twitter handle and applauding them for their skills. The industrialist always provides his 9.7 million followers with something special.

    Also Read: Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    Anand Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wished to meet the person who designed this innovative concept. The two-minute video shows a truck creatively converted into a marriage hall. The video starts with a vehicle reaching the spot and people transforming it into a marriage hall.

    The mobile marriage hall claims to serve upto 200 people and is approximately 40×30 square feet. The marriage hall's stylish interiors grabbed Anand Mahindra's and netizens' attention. In the video, a grand wedding was also organised inside the truck with some of their relatives and friends.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 800K views and 35K likes. Social media users were surprised to witness the marriage hall on wheels. Going by the video, it looks like this concept is an excellent solution for areas where the construction and maintenance of such properties are impossible. Also, it is eco-friendly because it does not acquire permanent space in a population-dense country.

    A user wrote, "Soon will be used political parties for easier stage installation, with the crowd anyways are behind the barricades."

    Another person commented, "great idea. This could be modified to suit our armed forces for their barracks in difficult areas. Shipping containers could be converted into the living area." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, here's what happened next - gps

    Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

    Elephant moves hatchback car like a toy; watch viral video from Assam - gps

    Elephant moves hatchback car like a toy; watch viral video from Assam

    Wild Buffalo flips auto rickshaw with its head; video goes viral - gps

    Horrifying! Wild Buffalo flips auto rickshaw with its head; video goes viral

    Watch Elephants entangle their trunks to protect calf from humans; Netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Elephants entangle their trunks to protect calf from humans; Netizens react

    Recent Stories

    Navratri 2022: Want to lose weight this festive season? Here are some easy tips SUR

    Navratri 2022: Want to lose weight this festive season? Here are some easy tips

    football Cristiano Ronaldo phone smashing incident: Angry mom of Everton fan demands 'right punishment' for Man United icon snt

    Ronaldo phone smashing incident: Angry mom of Everton fan demands 'right punishment' for Man United icon

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp - adt

    Navratri 2022: Here are steps to download, send Shardiya Navratri, Durga Puja stickers on WhatsApp

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga after sunset AJR

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sadhguru draw flak for jeep safari inside Kaziranga after sunset

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at Global Citizen Festival-see pictures RBA

    Priyanka Chopra poses with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu at Global Citizen Festival-see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon