SBI staff dresses up as King Mahabali to celebrate Onam; viral video delights netizens

To mark the auspicious Onam festival, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee decided to celebrate it uniquely. A viral video emerged on social media showing a bank staff from Kerala functioning wearing the dress of King Mahabali.

India is a diversified country celebrating over 50 festivals a year. One such harvest festival observed throughout Kerala is Onam. The festival honours a kind-hearted, benevolent demon King Mahabali, whose holy soul is believed to return to his kingdom during the 10-day festival. Onam celebrated with zeal, with people creating flower rangoli, contesting in boat races, gathering to dance and sing folk songs and preparing a grand feast of Onam Sadhya.

However, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee has celebrated it uniquely. Yes, a viral video created ripples on digital media, showing a bank officer wearing the dress of King Mahabali and surprising customers. Kerala's Thalassery SBI Branch witnessed this unusual incident and delighted netizens.

Also Read: Watch: Spinning swing comes crashing at a fair in Punjab’s Mohali

In the video, an SBI staff can confidently fulfil his duties in King Mahabali's attire. Customers are also found executing their business as usual around him. Twitter user Nixon Joseph posted this video on the micro-blogging site and praised the SBI Thalassery branch employee for his spirit and gumption in the caption.

After being shared online, the 47-second video went crazy viral and collected over 32.7K views and 995 likes. Social media users lauded the bank officer and appreciated his novel gesture of attempting to blend work with his unique culture. A user wrote, "Great gesture by staff; banks should also celebrate each festivity with maximum enthusiasm." Another person commented, "Novel way of blending the culture, service and marketing!"

Onam is one of Kerala's biggest festivals and is celebrated enthusiastically in the entire state. This year, Onam will start on August 30 and end on September 8, 2022. According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival is marked on the day of Thiruvonam Nakshatram in the month of Chingam. Malayalis across the country and the globe celebrate the festival with grandness and good food.

Also Read: Mother chicken ferociously fights with King Cobra to save her chicks; here's what happens next