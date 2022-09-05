Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Spinning swing comes crashing at a fair in Punjab’s Mohali

    A horrifying video shows a high-rise swing malfunctioning and crashing to the ground while many people, including children, were riding on it at Dussehra ground in Punjab's Mohali.

    Spinning swing comes crashing at a fair in Punjab's Mohali - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, an amusement park turned into a terror field as a ‘Spinning Swing’ abruptly crashed to the ground. The spine-chilling incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. As per the available details, the high-rise swing with several people, including children, crashed at a crowded fair in Dussehra ground, officially known as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab.

    The shocking video of the fairground ride emerged on social media platforms and went crazy viral. The 30-second video starts with the swing spinning and gradually ascending. At one point, it stopped and continued to spin. Moments later, the circular seating portion of the spinning swing crashes to the ground with a loud noise and causes panic.

    Also Read: Anand Mahindra's post on handwriting of doctors goes viral; watch hilarious video

    The impact was so significant that the vertical pole of the swing shook for a second. Also, many people who took the ride were flung violently into the air after the severe crash landing.

    The unfortunate incident happened around 9:15 pm on Sunday in Phase-8 of Mohali and injured over 16 people, including children who were rushed to the hospital. The injured were shifted to Phase-6 civil hospital for treatment. However, there is not much information about the extent of their injuries.

    Onlookers said that many people were enjoying the joyride. However, the organisers neglected adequate safety measures. According to police officials, the investigation is underway, and the exact reason for the accident is unknown yet. Also, a police officer alleged that instead of helping the injured, people blamed the officials for reaching late to the spot. 

    Reportedly, the fair organisers had permission to manage the event till September 4. However, a board extended the deadline on the spot, mentioning September 11 as the deadline. Social media users expressed concerns over the safety and demanded stringent action against the organisers. Watch the video.

    Also Read: News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu govt rolls out Delhi model school plan; CM Arvind Kejriwal launches scheme - adt

    Tamil Nadu govt rolls out Delhi model school plan; CM Arvind Kejriwal launches scheme

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote opposition BJP walks out gcw

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote, opposition BJP walks out

    Delhi liquor case: BJP releases 'sting operation' video, says, 'no escape for Manish Sisodia' AJR

    Delhi liquor case: BJP releases 'sting operation' video, says, 'no escape for Manish Sisodia'

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram AJR

    Rahul Gandhi on Gujarat visit today; to attend prayer meet at Sabarmati Ashram

    Brought dead had multiple head injuries says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash gcw

    'Brought dead, had multiple head injuries,' says doctor who attended Cyrus Mistry post car crash

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

    PHOTOS: The new Central Vista Avenue is ready

    CUET UG 2022 NTA likely to release answer key on September 6 results next week Here s how to check gcw

    CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release answer key on September 6, results next week; Here's how to check

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6 - adt

    AP ECET 2022: APSCHE announces ECET Counselling schedule; registrations begin on September 6

    Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees RBA

    Onam 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara to Kavya Madhavan; 9 actresses flaunt Kasavu sarees

    Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event details here gcw

    AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event?

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon