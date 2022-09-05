Watch: Spinning swing comes crashing at a fair in Punjab’s Mohali

A horrifying video shows a high-rise swing malfunctioning and crashing to the ground while many people, including children, were riding on it at Dussehra ground in Punjab's Mohali.

In an unfortunate incident, an amusement park turned into a terror field as a ‘Spinning Swing’ abruptly crashed to the ground. The spine-chilling incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. As per the available details, the high-rise swing with several people, including children, crashed at a crowded fair in Dussehra ground, officially known as Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab.

The shocking video of the fairground ride emerged on social media platforms and went crazy viral. The 30-second video starts with the swing spinning and gradually ascending. At one point, it stopped and continued to spin. Moments later, the circular seating portion of the spinning swing crashes to the ground with a loud noise and causes panic.

The impact was so significant that the vertical pole of the swing shook for a second. Also, many people who took the ride were flung violently into the air after the severe crash landing.

The unfortunate incident happened around 9:15 pm on Sunday in Phase-8 of Mohali and injured over 16 people, including children who were rushed to the hospital. The injured were shifted to Phase-6 civil hospital for treatment. However, there is not much information about the extent of their injuries.

Onlookers said that many people were enjoying the joyride. However, the organisers neglected adequate safety measures. According to police officials, the investigation is underway, and the exact reason for the accident is unknown yet. Also, a police officer alleged that instead of helping the injured, people blamed the officials for reaching late to the spot.

Reportedly, the fair organisers had permission to manage the event till September 4. However, a board extended the deadline on the spot, mentioning September 11 as the deadline. Social media users expressed concerns over the safety and demanded stringent action against the organisers. Watch the video.

