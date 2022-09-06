Mother chicken ferociously fights with King Cobra to save her chicks; here's what happens next

A mother chicken fighting with a King Cobra to secure its chicks from the jaws of a deadly reptile has emerged on social media.

We all are aware that the King Cobra is the world's most dangerous snake. According to research, if a King Cobra bites a human, he will die within 15 minutes as the snake poison immediately affects the nervous system. A single King Cobra bite can also kill an elephant. A small amount of venom is also enough to paralyse a human.

The reason is King Cobras frequently eat small animals. However, small animals/birds will go to any length to protect their younger ones. In one such instance, a brave hen fought a king cobra to protect her young chicks.

A channel named WILD COBRA shared this video on Youtube with the caption, "Amazing !!! Mother Chicken protects the Chicks from King Cobra."



The video starts with a King Cobra approaching a hen and her little chicks. As the mother chicken notices the Cobra, she comes forward to safeguard her little chicks.

In the video, the brave hen can protect her babies by keeping them in a corner and warning the snake to stay away. With repeated attempts, the snake manages to reach the other side. However, the mother chicken does not leave it to go close to the chicks and successfully brings them all to the other side safely and keeps attacking the reptile with her beak. The hen was also seen threatening the snake with her wings and claws. Towards the end of the video, it looks like the black hen manages to escape the place safely with her chicks.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30.5 million views. Social media users praised the mother chicken and motherhood as well. Let that be animal, bird or human. A mother's love is absolute and will be in its purest form. Mothers can go to any extent to protect their kids. And it has once again been proved in this video. Watch the video.

