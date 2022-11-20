Qatar World Cup 2022: Crazy football fans in Kerala purchase Rs 23 lakh property to watch tournament together

17 villagers teamed together to buy a house for Rs 23 lakhs and decorate it with flags from the 32 World Cup teams. Also, they've set up a big-screen television to watch all the matches together.

In the midst of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar fever gripping football fans worldwide, people in Kerala have expressed their love for the game in a unique way; here's how, a group of 17 football fans in Kerala, fascinated by the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, purchased a for-sale house to watch the matches together.

A small village in Kochi district, Mundakkamugal, appears to be a football fanatic, as the deal was completed for Rs 23 lakh so fans could watch the games under one roof.

The FIFA World Cup-themed house is decorated in Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal colours. Furthermore, football fans have illustrated their newly acquired property with portraits of some of the game's active legends, such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We planned to do something extremely special for (the) FIFA World Cup 2022," said Shefeer PA, one of the buyers.

"The 17 of us paid Rs 23 lakhs for this already-for-sale house and decorated it with FIFA team flags. We have planned to gather here to watch the game on a big-screen TV."

Long before they decided to buy the house, the group had made it a point to watch football games together. The group has gathered to watch football World Cup matches for the past 15-20 years.

"Our next generation will be able to enjoy this gathering in the future, and their unity will endure," Shefeer continued.

"We also intend to purchase a large television. We will arrange for visitors of all ages to come here and enjoy the game together," he added.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on Sunday, November 20, at 9:30 pm (IST). The tournament will include 32 teams divided into eight groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

