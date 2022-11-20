BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

BTS star Jungkook's official FIFA World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers' was released just hours before the showpiece event in Qatar. Here's what the BTS Army had to say about this peppy track.

In what has sparked massive excitement among fans of K-Pop sensation BTS, the official FIFA World Cup 2022 song was dropped by singer Jungkook on Sunday, just hours before the showpiece event in Qatar. The song has been highly anticipated by the BTS Army, who also voiced their admiration for the vocalist. On November 22, the music video is expected to be released.

The upbeat, catchy song Jungkook's Dreamers perfectly expresses the anticipation for football's grandest tournament on the world stage. The song is already trending on ARMY, and fans await Jungkook's performance at the opening ceremony in Doha.

"This is just beautiful!" said one BTS fan, while another supporter added, "His voice is just magical." Lauding the peppy festive vibe of the song, another enthusiast remarked, "This is the perfect song for the world cup."

The Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony will kickstart at 7:30 PM (IST), at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha. The opening game between Qatar and Ecuador will take place after the glittering opening ceremony.

For BTS and ARMY, this year has been a rollercoaster of emotions. The sensational band had discussed their status as a K-pop group and expressed their exhaustion with the idol system shortly after their debut anniversary. They took a vacation to focus on their solo careers but returned for their final scheduled performance of the year in Busan.

They declared they would report for military duty, starting with Jin, two days later. However, the other band members keep ARMY busy while Jin trains for his military duty.

On December 2, RM will release his album Indigo; Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and V are anticipated to follow suit by the end of the year.

Here's a look at how the BTS Army reacted to Jungkook's 'Dreamers':