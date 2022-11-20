Qatar World Cup 2022: Paige Spiranac trolled for cleavage-revealing post asking fans who they're rooting for

American golf influencer Paige Spiranac has created a buzz on social media after sharing cleavage-revealing photographs in a post asking football fans to share which team they are rooting for in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, American golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to ask football enthusiasts which team they were rooting for in the showpiece event, sparking massive reactions from her followers. Also read: Paige Spiranac rants about USA World Cup 2022 home kit; gets trolled for wearing cleavage-revealing outfit

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

Paige Spiranac, who recently stunned fans with a rant video slamming the US Men's National Team home kit, shared photographs of herself in a cleavage-revealing tie-up crop t-shirt, which had the USA printed on it. She paired the top with navy blue shorts.

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

"World Cup! Who are you rooting for?" wrote Paige Spiranac in the post's caption, which received massive reactions from her followers. "I don't think these pics are legal in Qatar," wrote one fan, while another added, "I don't care about soccer, I'm here for way more interesting cups." Also read: BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

"I'm rooting for your shirt to untie," added a third follower. A fourth fan remarked, "I'm rooting for that knot to fail." Meanwhile, another supporter stated, "Rooting for it to be over so everyone in America can stop pretending to care about soccer."

Image Credit: Getty Images