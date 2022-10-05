Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how

    An Ola electric scooter was used as a loudspeaker when the power cut interrupted Navratri celebrations. The 45-second video shows people dancing as the scooter's built-in speakers play upbeat songs. 

    Indians are innovative in developing easy life hacks with low-cost materials. We are known for desi jugaad, and the truth cannot be denied. On social media, we often witness live examples of such creativity. Not just that, India's brilliant talents often capture netizens' attention. In addition to the list, one more such video recently emerged on social media.

    Twitter user Shreyas Sardesai shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning details about the incident in the caption. The 45-second video shows a group of people turning an Ola electric scooter into a loudspeaker after a power cut during Navratri celebrations. This incident happened in Gujarat's Surat.

    In the video, a group of people perform Garba around a rangoli while an Ola S1 Pro scooter's built-in speakers play joyful songs. The 'jugaad' was developed after lights interrupted Navratri celebrations. The video shows how people utilised the scooter for non-stop music and continued dancing. According to the caption, everyone enjoyed Navratri with these Ola's speakers. 

    Not just that, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reshared the video on Twitter and informed us that a special Navratri mode would be built into the MoveOS before the following year. It looks like Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma also liked the idea. He, too, retweeted the video with a laughing and a thumbs-up emoji. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 40.5K views and 378 likes. Social media users also were delighted and praised the creativity in the comments section. While some discovered the concept of using the Ola scooter as a boombox "mind-blowing", others said the Ola scooter is always a saviour.

    A user wrote, "You should turn on lights too; it'll be better." Another person commented, "Ola is always a life saviour whether it is bad weather with water log or electricity outrage, ola stand tall for their user." Watch the video.

