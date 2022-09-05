Anand Mahindra's post on handwriting of doctors goes viral; watch hilarious video

Anand Mahindra posted a short video displaying how a doctor's handwriting deteriorates over the years. While some users agreed with the businessman, a few said that handwriting results from work pressure.

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is an active social media and known for engaging social media posts. The business tycoon often shares unique talents and innovations on his Twitter handle and applauds them for their skills. Time and again, Anand Mahindra makes sure to feed something special to his 9.7 million followers.

In one such attempt, he posted a video demonstrating how a school-going student's well-rounded writing worsens by the time they become a specialist. Well, you need to watch the hilarious clip to discover more. Anand Mahindra shared the viral video on Twitter with the caption, "Hilarious. But true…"

The 15-second video shows individuals' handwriting with different levels of education. The clip begins with well-rounded and legible writing in high and secondary school. By the time a person accomplishes MBBS, his handwriting starts to deteriorate. During PG, cursive handwriting becomes challenging to read, and when the person becomes a junior doctor, the writing evolves as a series of illegible waves. After many years of service, the waves smooth out into ripples. While the time the doctor becomes a specialist, the handwriting looks like an undulating line.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.7 million views with 52.9K likes. Social media users remembered the situation when they cracked their heads to read what a doctor had prescribed. Netizens also revealed how the neighbourhood medical store vendor, typically the best interpreter of such scrambled codes, raised his hands to crack the prescription. A few others said that the reason behind the handwriting is a result of work pressure.

A user wrote, "Still I don't understand why my teacher broke my fingers by giving lots of homework to write in a 'four lines' & '2 lines' notebook.." Another person hilariously commented, "Doctors unfortunately are busy minting money....Hence the scribble." Watch the video.

