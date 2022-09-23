Watch: Leopard jumps on a man riding a bicycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; here’s what happened next

A leopard jumped from the woods straight into a man riding a cycle near Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam. The terrifying scene got caught on a camera and is enough to send chills down your spine. The incident reportedly took place on the Rishikesh-Dehradun Road. Continue reading to know what happened next.

How will you react if a leopard, out of nowhere, jumped from the woods on your vehicle while you were crossing a forest area? Just the thought of a sudden encounter with a wild animal, particularly a big cat, can send chills down the spine. Even though wild animals never attack human beings, unless they are provoked or feel threatened, there have often been reported cases of human-wildlife conflict, across the country.

Amidst this, a video of a leopard’s sudden encounter with a human being has been doing rounds on social media. The video shows the feline, jumping out from the bushes and instantly getting crashed with a man riding a bicycle on the road. According to reports, the video is said to have occurred at NH 37 highway near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site mentioning, "Both are lucky." Susanta Nanda initially tweeted, stating the incident was from the Dehradun-Rishikesh highway. However, social media users updated him and said it was from Kaziranga Park of Assam.

A minute-long video starts with a man cycling on the corner of a busy highway. After a few seconds, a leopard suddenly jumps out of the forest and pounds him. So the man loses balance and falls off his cycle. As he realises it is a wild animal, the man instantly turns around his cycle and comes back in the opposite direction.

Fortunately, the man escaped unhurt in the deadly encounter. However, he could be seen checking his body to see whether the leopard bit him or clawed him. The man was recognised as 22 years old Arun Kumar, a resident. He also noticed informing about the incident to two other cyclists.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 281K views. Social media users were shocked to witness cyclists encounter a wild animal. Watch the video.

