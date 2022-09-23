Elephant moves hatchback car like a toy; watch viral video from Assam

In a viral video, an elephant in Assam pushes a Hyundai Santro like a toy. This video was recorded at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati. Since the time it made its way to social media, the video has gone viral.

Whenever people encounter wild animals in the open, there are chances of human-animal conflict. If an animal leaves its natural environment and enters residential areas, they have to deal with all sorts of situations that might trigger its behaviour changes. One such video of an elephant in Assam’s Guwahati has recently emerged on social media.

Elephants are considered gentle beings. However, this video proves that they can be pretty aggressive. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Toys-the gentle giants play with From Assam. Refugees in their own land." The video indeed makes your jaw drop.

The 29-second clip reportedly recorded at Narengi Military station in Guwahati, Assam, begins with an elephant standing in front of a car in the open field. Moments later, the jumbo propels the Hyundai Santro hatchback in a circle with its trunk. In the background, people shouting and banging plates to scare the elephant can be heard. It appears like the vehicle was in neutral gear; because of this, the elephant could push the car around. Finally, the animal returns the vehicle to the same place from where it started moving it. Fortunately, the car was able to escape severe damage.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30K views and 1184 likes. The video went crazy viral and provoked netizens to express their reactions in the comments section.

Several social media users pointed out how humans have encroached on forests and left wild animals homeless. In contrast, a few said that the elephant might be thought the car was a toy to play with.

A user wrote, "We are from the same planet, that does not mean one can forcefully occupy others habitant, we should not think so selfishly, as we are human being god created us with emotion and intelligence." Another person commented, "A perfect reverse driver. Parked at the same place from where it took." Take a look.

