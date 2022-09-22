Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Horrifying! Wild Buffalo flips auto rickshaw with its head; video goes viral

    A wild buffalo knocked an auto-rickshaw with its head in a spine-chilling incident. A man driving his car through a forest area caught the incident on camera.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 4:29 PM IST

    Wild animals entering city premises and attacking public properties is a strange situation. We find many such videos on social media platforms of wild animals harming vehicles and creating a stir. Recently, one such video surfaced online, where a wild buffalo rages through an auto at night.

    We all know that night travel through the forests is dangerous.
    Also, it is advised that people should be extra cautious of wild animals and prefer making a safe distance from them. However, the wild buffalo went berserk as a couple of vehicles passed through a Kerala road. 

    Also Read: Mumbai traffic cop helps specially-abled people cross busy road; netizens lauds his gesture

    A man driving his vehicle through a forest area captured this incident late at night. In the video, the driver of the car and the autorickshaw halted their vehicles as they saw a raging buffalo approaching them. The people sitting inside the car were also heard speaking in Malayalam. 

    Instagram user Explore Tamilnadu shared this video with the caption, "Be careful while you are travelling in forest areas."

    The video starts with the wild buffalo standing in the middle of the road. Moments later, the animal can be seen running aggressively towards the auto in front of it. The wild buffalo knocks the auto with its head and flips the three-wheeler carrying people inside it. The passengers could have been seriously injured if the auto-rickshaw had overturned upside down. Luckily, the accident was averted. The auto-rickshaw flipped back because of people's weight, but its parts can be seen falling on the road. Instantly, the auto driver reversed the vehicle, after which the territorial buffalo appeared to calm down and go away.  

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 7.2 million views and 298K likes. The horrifying video goes crazy viral on the Internet.

    Netizens advised motorists to turn off vehicle lights while passing through animals at night. Social media users were surprised to witness the power and rage used by the buffalo to attack the vehicle. A few hilariously said that the wild animal reminded them of Baahubali. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Leopard stuck on mango tree, rescued after eight long hours: watch video
     

