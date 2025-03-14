Rishabh gives hilarious response to Dhoni's wife Sakshi calling her husband 'more lucky than me' (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant gave a witty response to Sakshi Dhoni’s praise of her husband MS Dhoni at his sister Sakhi Pant’s wedding in Mussorrie. Sakshi Pant married London-based businessman Ankit Choudhary in a private ceremony with close friends and family at ITC hotel, Savoy in Mussorrie, Himachal Pradesh.

Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding was attended by top guests, including MS Dhoni and his wife, Nitish Rana, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and a few others. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni arrived in Dehradun on the day of Sangeet ceremony, where the former India and Chennai Super Kings shook his legs with Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant and his close friend Seemant Lohani. Dhoni was also spotted singing a song along with singer Stebin Ben.

During the sangeet ceremony of Sakshi Pant, there were lighthearted moments that added to the celebratory atmosphere. One such moment was when singer Stebin Ben asked Sakshi Singh who is more lucky between her and MS Dhoni. In response, Sakshi said that Dhoni is ‘more lucky than me’. However, Rishabh Pant added wittiness to MS Dhoni’s wife remark, stating that every woman says the same thing. The video of the same went viral on social media.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant shared a strong camaraderie during their playing days until the former’s retirement from international cricket and continued even after his retirement. Dhoni and Sakshi Singh even attended the engagement ceremony of Pant’s sister in London in January 2024.

Rishabh Pant, who was part of the India squad that won the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph by defeating New Zealand in the final, returned from Dubai and headed straight to Dehradun for his sister’s wedding. The three-day wedding celebrations, including haldi, sangeet and wedding ceremony, filled with joyous moments, dance, and music, making it a grand affair attended by former cricketers and head coach Gautam Gambhir and close friends.

Rishabh Pant will join Lucknow Super Giants for the preparatory camp in Lucknow ahead of IPL 2025. ant was recruited by the Sanjeev Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League. Rishabh Pant will be leading LSG in the upcoming IPL season as they quest for a maiden triumph in the tournament.

MS Dhoni returns to Chennai after Rishabh Pant’s sister’s wedding

MS Dhoni has returned to Chennai to rejoin Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the IPL 2025. Dhoni had to cut short his preparations for the IPL 2025 to attend Rishabh Pant’s wedding. He took a flight from Delhi and landed in Dehradun before heading to Mussorrie for Sakshi Pant’s wedding celebrations.

In a video that went viral on social media, MS Dhoni was spotted at the Chennai Airport as he returned from Dehradun after Sakshi Pant’s wedding celebrations. He was escorted with police officers and armymen as he exited the airport.

MS Dhoni, will be playing his 18th IPL season and 16th for Chennai Super Kings. The former CSK captain was retained by the franchise for INR 4 crore as an uncapped player, given that he retired from international cricket for more than five years. However, it is uncertain whether Dhoni will be playing his last season as he has remained tightlipped about his IPL future.

