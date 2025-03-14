Modi Government's Pension Plan: Secure Rs 3000 Monthly After Retirement

Read Full Gallery

The Modi government has introduced a new pension scheme for working people. By paying just ₹55 per month, you can receive up to ₹3000 after retirement. This facility is mainly for workers in the unorganized sector.

The name of this scheme is Shram Yojana Scheme. The Modi government has brought this scheme for the people of the country.

This scheme is for the people working in the unorganized sector. This scheme has been started for their convenience.

This scheme was started in 2019. If you accept this, you will get ₹3,000 per month. If you pay ₹55 per month in this scheme, you will get ₹3,000 per month after retirement.

Under this scheme, there are sanitation workers, laundry workers, rickshaw pullers, and brick kiln workers.

