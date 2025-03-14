Modi Government's Pension Plan: Secure Rs 3000 Monthly After Retirement

The Modi government has introduced a new pension scheme for working people. By paying just ₹55 per month, you can receive up to ₹3000 after retirement. This facility is mainly for workers in the unorganized sector.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

Modi Government Pension Scheme : The Modi government is about to take a special step for the welfare of the common people. Now Modi is coming to give tough competition to Mamata. The Modi government is now giving 3 thousand to the country.

Modi Government Scheme

Modi has introduced a new pension scheme. If you pay ₹55 per month in this, you will get ₹3,000 after retirement.


New Pension Scheme

The name of this scheme is Shram Yojana Scheme. The Modi government has brought this scheme for the people of the country.

Shram Yojana Scheme

This scheme is for the people working in the unorganized sector. This scheme has been started for their convenience.

₹3,000 Per Month

This scheme was started in 2019. If you accept this, you will get ₹3,000 per month. If you pay ₹55 per month in this scheme, you will get ₹3,000 per month after retirement.

Central Government Schemes

Under this scheme, there are sanitation workers, laundry workers, rickshaw pullers, and brick kiln workers.

Prime Minister Modi

The Modi government has introduced this special facility for the socially backward people. Now Modi is giving 3 thousand every month.

