Gujarat youth suffers burn injuries after 'Fire Haircut' goes wrong; watch shocking video here

A teenage boy was severely injured after the "fire haircut" went wrong at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat's Valsad district. The viral video shows the barber failing to give the controlled cut at a salon.

Styling new haircuts with the latest techniques is a trend among youths. The recent addition is the 'fire haircut', gaining popularity among teens. For the unversed, the barber preferably applies combustive powder to the customer's hair, sets it on fire, and then trims it with scissors. In one such attempt, the 'fire haircut' miserably failed at a salon in Gujarat's Vapi and the youth suffered burn injuries.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the fire used as part of the procedure for the customer's hair getting out of control.

The 18-year-old man, identified as Arif, visited Banti Salon on Wednesday for a haircut. Following his request for the 'fire hair cut', the barber sprayed chemicals on his head. The entire head caught fire when the hairdresser lit the matchstick. Unfortunately, the teen sustained facial, neck, and chest injuries.

The victim's friend recorded the video while the hairstylist was trimming his hair, as the youth was an active social media user and wanted to post his fire haircut on his Instagram handle.

According to sources, Assistant Sub Inspector Mayuriben of Vapi police station said that Arif Shah was taken to a Vapi hospital, where he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Valsad. The victim was a resident of the Bhadakmora area in Vapi. Investigating officer Karamsinh Makwana told the media that a procedure was underway to take the remarks of the victim and the hairdresser.

Only after a detailed investigation can one ensure the exact reason for the incident. 'Fire haircut' has been a trending hairstyle among the youth and women with long hair in India. Watch the video.

