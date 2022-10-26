Chandigarh traffic cop sings Daler Mehndi's song to spread 'no parking' message

Many people in our country are uninformed about traffic and parking laws. Others, on the other hand, disregard the rules and violate them. We know parking our vehicles in an undesignated area on the roadside can result in fines or the vehicle being towed. While state police departments have begun to post trendy memes and informative videos to encourage people and raise awareness about road safety and other laws, a traffic cop from Chandigarh has emerged online for his innovative approach to informing commuters of traffic regulations.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared this video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Bolo Tara Rara." The 33-second-long video shows ASI Bhupinder Singh singing a funny and entertaining song of Daler Mehndi to alert commuters that parking their cars in undesignated parking spaces might be risky. In the video, the Chandigarh policeman can be seen standing on the roadside and using a speaker to sing a song inspired by Daler Mehndi's popular song "Bolo Tara Ra Ra."

After being shared online, the video received over 145K views and 6167 likes. Social media users were impressed with the fun way of teaching traffic lessons. A user wrote, "Kya Baat hein great voice too work enjoyed love it." Another person commented, "Bas sabhi aise creative hote toh India kaha kaha nahi pohoch jaata."

Nevertheless, this is not the first time this Chandigarh policeman has grabbed netizens' attention. Daler Mehndi also shared a clip of ASI Bhupinder Singh on his personal Instagram profile in 2019. At that time, the traffic was also singing the same song but with little changed lyrics to raise awareness about the significance of traffic advisory and direct people to the right place to park their vehicles. Watch the video.

