Viral video: 128 people on wheelchair perform hand ballet; watch

An expressive hand ballet choreography by Frenchman Sadeck Waff, utilising 128 professional and amateur wheelchair-using artists, has resurfaced on various social media platforms and is going viral.

Diverse art forms have been a source of tranquillity for most of us since they make us feel calm and relaxed. People also have the privilege to express themselves via art, dance and music. Not to forget, dance is a treatment that can relieve the entertainer and the spectator.

Also, witnessing the synchronised dance performances is a visual treat. One such mesmerising video from the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has emerged on social media showcasing one such beautiful dance performance. This clip will make your day.

In the video, 128 wheelchair-bound performers have won social media users' hearts with their “hand ballet”. The music for the concert was composed by French singer-songwriter Yoann Lemoine and performed on stage by the Orchestre National de France. And the show was performed during the closing handover ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Reportedly, the 2020 Paralympics performance opened with 12-year-old Oxandre Pecku, the first individual in France to receive a 3D-printed, multi-grip "bionic" arm. After his concert, the wheelchair performers captured attention, moving their arms gracefully to the tune of the music. The mesmerising performance was an incredible show of creativity, something one should take notice of.

The video shows 128 people in black outfits sitting in wheelchairs, including a mask, forming a visual contrast with the director, who is clothed in white. While folding and unfolding motions of their arms, the performers created several formations, including the "X", which made the dance skit enchanting.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 326K views on Instagram. Netizens loved the outstanding execution and described how dance is an instant mood-lifter in the comments section. Several others wrote about the perfect sync among the performers. A user wrote, "Thank you for this. It was beautiful and inspirational. You made me feel so many emotions. Thank you!" Another person commented, "So incredibly beautiful! Thank you for sharing this incredible ballet of arm movements. My heart was touched by it." Take a look.

