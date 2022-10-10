Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goat kneels down, prays to Lord Shiva during aarti at Kanpur temple; incredible video goes viral

    A viral video of a goat on its knees in front of Lord Shiva's shrine in the Anandeshwar temple in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged on social media.

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Social media is a gold mine for exciting content. Unusual and entertaining videos of animals never fail on the Internet. Always one or the other crazy or amazing video captures netizens' attention. One such video of a goat offering prayers to Lord Shiva went viral this time.

    Yes, It looks like humans and even animals have faith in god. We have witnessed cows, monkeys, canines and snakes adoring god in the past. However, a viral video showing a goat kneeling and praying at a temple in Kanpur emerged on social media. The devotees present at the temple were surprised to witness the incident. The happening occurred in the Anandeshwar Mandir in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

    According to sources, the goat has been noticed on the temple premises several times. However, people were surprised to witness the goat calmly offering prayers during the evening aarti. The goat and the other devotees bowed and sat on her knees, praying in front of the sanctum. While the devotees at Kanpur's Baba Anandeshwar Temple worshipped the god with folded hands and clapped to the bhajan, the goat was seen offering honest prayer without stirring. Several people recorded the video on their smartphones and later shared it on social media. 

    Twitter user David Johnson shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar." After the unusual incident, presently, this goat has become the new subject of conversation in Kanpur. 

    After being shared online, the video went viral on various digital media platforms. Witnessing the rare sight, social media users expressed their opinions in the comments section. Many mentioned that the goat had become a devotee. Watch the video.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
