    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    A 32-year-old professional motorcycle stunt rider from Lithuania performed a no-hands motorcycle wheelie for 580 metres and 81 centimetres to break a Guinness World Record.

    Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2022, 4:38 PM IST

    Thrilling and incredible Guinness World Records (GWR) videos always amaze social media users. The versatile forum registers a wide range of titles achieved by individuals worldwide, and their social media handle often shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on digital media. 

    Several people have created history and gained recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records. Among these are some of the unique world records to date one might have ever imagined. 

    Adding to the list, a Lithuanian stunt rider Arūnas Gibieža performed the longest no-hands wheelie by maintaining the position for 580 metres and 81 centimetres while riding in September.

    The 32-year-old, a professional motorcycle stunt rider, broke the previous Guinness World Record of 1,860 feet and 2.9 inches set in 2019 by Rohitesh Upadhyay.

    The official Instagram page of Guinness World Records shared this video with the details about the stunt in the caption. The clip starts with the stuntman wearing biker gear and riding the motorcycle with no hands. Many people were also seen cheering and supporting the stunt rider on both sides of the road. The stunt performer successfully completes the record in the video. 

    As a part of Red Bull's Showrun, an exciting event was organised, where this record attempt was made in Vilnius, Lithuania. When the Red Bull-sponsored athlete, Arūnas Gibieža, discovered that this specific record would be ideal for the show run style, he was interested in it. 

    This attempt was made on a five-lane street in Vilnius. As per the sources, prior to the stunt the road level was approved, and the flat area measured 850 m in total. Keeping a steady speed of 43 mph for the entire drive, Arūnas Gibieža becames successful on his attempt.

    After being shared online, the video received over one lakh views and 8700 likes. Social media users also asked several questions in the comments section. A user questioned, "How can he keep the speed? Another person commented, "It looks like he has a flat tyre." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2022, 4:38 PM IST
