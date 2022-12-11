'Freaked out': After Vanshika's outburst, her ex-boyfriend Akaash's version of events goes viral

Several social media users empathised with Akaash, who alleged Vanshika of holding him to double standards in their relationship. He also revealed that Vanshika watching Football had less to do with the relationship and more with her finding Cristiano Ronaldo hot.

A day after an audio clip of a girl named Vanshika, who is reportedly heartbroken over her breakup with Akaash, went viral on social media, her ex-boyfriend's side of the story behind the break up is now making rounds on the internet.

In a separate phone call with his friend Akaash compared Vanshika to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" for being so in love (or obsessed) with him that she rejected all other boys for the guy.

He also admitted that he "freaked out" after her finding out about Vanshika’s bridal-esque preparations for a two-month milestone.

"Normally, girls know every gossip out there but she apparently didn’t know there was a sale on Ajio. Am I responsible for her poor shopping decisions?" Akaash is heard complaining to his friend.

Several social media users empathised with Akaash, who alleged Vanshika of holding him to double standards in their relationship. He also revealed that Vanshika watching Football had less to do with the relationship and more with her finding Cristiano Ronaldo hot.

However, the now-parted lovers supposedly had a fight if he was to so much as call another girl cute.

"She used to take me to Yum Yum. I'm a guy who pays Rs 20 for street momos and she wants me to splurge Rs 550 for a 50-gram plate of rice," Akaash said.

Since his phone call went viral, social media users are now rooting for Akaash over Vanshika.