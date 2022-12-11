Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Freaked out': After Vanshika's outburst, her ex-boyfriend Akaash's version of events goes viral

    Several social media users empathised with Akaash, who alleged Vanshika of holding him to double standards in their relationship. He also revealed that Vanshika watching Football had less to do with the relationship and more with her finding Cristiano Ronaldo hot.

    Freaked out After Vanshikas outburst, her ex-boyfriend Aakash's version of events goes viral AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    A day after an audio clip of a girl named Vanshika, who is reportedly heartbroken over her breakup with Akaash, went viral on social media, her ex-boyfriend's side of the story behind the break up is now making rounds on the internet.

    In a separate phone call with his friend Akaash compared Vanshika to Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" for being so in love (or obsessed) with him that she rejected all other boys for the guy.

    Also read: Vanshika’s crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral; Netflix, boAt, netizens can't keep calm

    He also admitted that he "freaked out" after her finding out about Vanshika’s bridal-esque preparations for a two-month milestone.

    "Normally, girls know every gossip out there but she apparently didn’t know there was a sale on Ajio. Am I responsible for her poor shopping decisions?" Akaash is heard complaining to his friend.

    Several social media users empathised with Akaash, who alleged Vanshika of holding him to double standards in their relationship. He also revealed that Vanshika watching Football had less to do with the relationship and more with her finding Cristiano Ronaldo hot.

    Also read: UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses to landlord, starts living with the house owner

    However, the now-parted lovers supposedly had a fight if he was to so much as call another girl cute.

    "She used to take me to Yum Yum. I'm a guy who pays Rs 20 for street momos and she wants me to splurge Rs 550 for a 50-gram plate of rice," Akaash said.

    Since his phone call went viral, social media users are now rooting for Akaash over Vanshika.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vanshika crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral Netflix boat netizens cant keep calm gcw

    Vanshika’s crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral; Netflix, boAt, netizens can't keep calm

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself loses to landlord starts living with the house owner gcw

    UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses to landlord, starts living with the house owner

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot - gps

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

    Reptile effortlessly walking on water leaves netizens surprised; viral video - gps

    Watch: Reptile effortlessly walking on water leaves netizens surprised; viral video

    Newly-wed Kerala couple's photoshoot captures elephant attack; video goes viral - gps

    Newly-wed Kerala couple's photoshoot captures elephant attack; video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING Did Nora Fatehi insult Malaika Arora on her show 'Moving In With Malaika'-WATCH THIS RBA

    SHOCKING! Did Nora Fatehi insult Malaika Arora on her show 'Moving In With Malaika'-WATCH THIS

    football Will Manchester United hunt for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in January? Erik ten Hag answers-ayh

    Will Manchester United hunt for Cristiano Ronaldo replacement in January? Erik ten Hag answers

    It was a joke Vim after backlash over first dishwashing liquid for men ad AJR

    'It was a joke': Vim after backlash over 'first dishwashing liquid for men' ad

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know RBA

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know

    Monalisa SEXY video photos Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD dance moves in Hili Palang Ke Palai go VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ go VIRAL

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon