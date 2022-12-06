UP woman addicted to Ludo bets herself, loses to landlord, starts living with the house owner

A woman, addicted to the game of Ludo, put herself at stake as she ran out of all her money. Renu reportedly used to play Ludo regularly with her landlord. Read the story to know what happened next.

A woman in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, developed a Ludo addiction that turned sour after she gambled against herself since she had no money to risk and lost to her landlord. Renu, the wife, used to gamble with the money her husband transferred from Jaipur, Rajasthan, where he had a job.

The Devkali neighbourhood in Nagar Kotwali is where the event was reported. The Ludo game had become an addiction for the woman. She and her landlord used to often play the game. The lady placed herself at risk when she ran out of money one day while they were both playing the game and putting wagers.

She explained the entire situation to her husband over the phone. Her husband travelled to Pratapgarh and reported them to the police. Additionally, he shared this incidence on social media, where it is currently trending.

According to Renu's husband, he had resided in a Devkali rental home. He relocated to Jaipur six months ago for business and continued to give his wife money, which she spent on gambling. She gambled on herself after running out of money and lost.

The couple has two children. According to the husband, the woman has now started living with the landlord. "I tried to make her leave him, but she is not ready to do it," he said.

Subodh Gautam, a police official, stated, "We are attempting to contact the individual and will launch an inquiry as soon as we do."

While the incident may sound bizarre, it should be noted that this is not the first-time Ludo has been the cause of distress in family. In 2020, a woman took her father to the family court after he beat her in the popular game.

