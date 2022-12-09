Vanshika’s crying rant after breakup with Aakash goes viral; Netflix, boAt, netizens can't keep calm

A girl named Vanshika had a hilarious post-break-up crying session with her friend over a phone call. The conversation has gone viral on social media. Watch viral video below and take a look at how netizens reacted.

A phone call between a girl named Vanshika and her friend after a breakup has gone popular on social media. After their two-month anniversary, Vanshika's boyfriend Akash dumped her, and she opens out about how upset she is. She talks about all the planning she did for the celebration, but the guy left her soon after.

"I got threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash. It was so terrible that I screamed in front of the parlour employees," Vanshika can be overheard saying.

She continues, "And look at his audacity" (Aur bande ki audacity dekh). Akash allegedly remarked to her, "I'm not sure about us. I think we should take a break," according to the woman.

You can hear the full conversation below:

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

