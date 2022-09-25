Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

There are numerous bizarre and surprising videos available on the Internet. Digital media is a treasure trove for strange content. Netizens desire to watch such videos, as it is an element of an incredible experience. One such video grabbed netizens' attention and swiftly went viral.

Yes, an old video of an Agra doctor saving a newborn's life has resurfaced on the Internet. The viral video shows Dr Sulekha Chaudhary performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save a newborn baby. Twitter user and Uttar Pradesh police officer Sachin Kaushik shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident in the caption.

According to sources, this incident occurred in March 2022 at a Pediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

It is said that the newborn had difficulty breathing and no bodily movement after the delivery. When the oxygen support was provided, it also did not help the baby girl. As a last resort, Dr Choudhary decided to give mouth-to-mouth respiration for around 7 minutes, following which the baby started breathing.

In the 26-second-long video, Dr Choudhary can be seen trying her best to revive the newborn by giving CPR and patting her back. In the second part of the video, when the baby starts to breathe and cry, the doctor can be seen holding the baby happily in her arms. The policeman shared an extended version of the procedure in another tweet.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.3 million views and 120K likes. Social media users praised Dr Choudhary's commitment to not giving up on the baby and giving her best to preserve the newborn's life. A user wrote, "Hats Off to Dr Sulekha... Great work for humanity." Another person commented, "Doctor hi Bhagwan hai aj ke yugg me... bahot kum doctor aise hote.. salute you" Watch the video.

