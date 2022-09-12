Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi police's latest safety alert features viral video of Pakistan's missed catch in Asia Cup finals

    During the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka, Pakistani fielders dropped a vital catch after colliding. Delhi Police used the video to spread awareness about road safety.

    Delhi police's latest safety alert features viral video of Pakistan's missed catch in Asia Cup finals - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The Delhi Police's social media accounts regularly share trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to motivate people and spread awareness about road safety and other laws. While various other police departments in India have begun posting messages on public safety, the Delhi and Mumbai Police department stays at the top of the list. In one such attempt, the Delhi Police created an ingenious post to convey a message about road safety, as it's more convenient for citizens as the news was in the headlines.

    The viral video shows the Pakistani side dropping a crucial catch during yesterday's Asia Cup 2022 Final. The Delhi Police attempted to spread the message through the video that one should always be careful on the road. In the video, two fielders collided during an effort to catch the ball hit by the Sri Lankan batsman, which resulted in a six.

    Also Read: Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

    The 11-second clip demonstrates Pakistan players' absence of coordination and attention. So the Delhi Police utilised the video to highlight why one should be highly cautious while on the road. In the background, to match the sequence, Delhi police used the iconic song "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo" from the movie Mera Naam Joker released in 1970, starring Raj Kapoor in the lead role.

    After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and earned over 320K views and 22K likes. Social media expressed a hilarious take on the video.

    In the Asia Cup 2022 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs. While batting first, the Lankans score a total of 170/6. However, the Pakistan side could only score 147 in 20 overs. During the last ball of the final over of the Sri Lankan innings, this catch was dropped by the Pakistan side. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery - adt

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral - gps

    Specially-abled woman delivers food in a wheelchair; heartwarming video goes viral

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video - gps

    Woman swims across overflowing river to attend exam in Andhra Pradesh: watch video

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it - gps

    Watch viral video of man swimming in his living room amid Bengaluru flood; here's is it

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed - gps

    Heard of vegetable pizza with ice cream topping? This video will you disappointed

    Recent Stories

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery - adt

    Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

    Koffee With Karan 7 Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth drb

    Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

    All About Tax Benefits of a ULIP-snt

    All About Tax Benefits of a ULIP

    Premium NEET Coaching Institute 'Biomentors' continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence-snt

    Premium NEET Coaching Institute ‘Biomentors’ continues its success run and emerges as a centre for excellence

    football transfer news Cristiano Ronaldo escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia?

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon