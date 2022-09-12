Delhi police's latest safety alert features viral video of Pakistan's missed catch in Asia Cup finals

During the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka, Pakistani fielders dropped a vital catch after colliding. Delhi Police used the video to spread awareness about road safety.

The Delhi Police's social media accounts regularly share trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to motivate people and spread awareness about road safety and other laws. While various other police departments in India have begun posting messages on public safety, the Delhi and Mumbai Police department stays at the top of the list. In one such attempt, the Delhi Police created an ingenious post to convey a message about road safety, as it's more convenient for citizens as the news was in the headlines.

The viral video shows the Pakistani side dropping a crucial catch during yesterday's Asia Cup 2022 Final. The Delhi Police attempted to spread the message through the video that one should always be careful on the road. In the video, two fielders collided during an effort to catch the ball hit by the Sri Lankan batsman, which resulted in a six.

The 11-second clip demonstrates Pakistan players' absence of coordination and attention. So the Delhi Police utilised the video to highlight why one should be highly cautious while on the road. In the background, to match the sequence, Delhi police used the iconic song "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo" from the movie Mera Naam Joker released in 1970, starring Raj Kapoor in the lead role.

After being shared online, the video went crazy viral and earned over 320K views and 22K likes. Social media expressed a hilarious take on the video.

In the Asia Cup 2022 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs. While batting first, the Lankans score a total of 170/6. However, the Pakistan side could only score 147 in 20 overs. During the last ball of the final over of the Sri Lankan innings, this catch was dropped by the Pakistan side. Watch the video.

