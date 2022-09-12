Amid Bengaluru traffic, doctor runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

Dr Nandakumar was stuck in traffic on his way to an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery. He got out of his car and ran three kilometres to perform the critical surgery, knowing that any delay would endanger the female patient.

A video of a doctor from Bengaluru running for 3 kilometres to complete surgery on time has gone viral on social media. The doctor named Govind Nandakumar, a Gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospital in Sarjapur, had to sprint to the reach operating room on time when he got stuck in traffic on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch on August 30.

Bengaluru is known for its traffic, which makes short distances seem interminably long. Dr Nandakumar was en route to an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery when he got stuck in traffic. He left his car and ran three kilometres to perform the critical surgery, realising that a delay would put the female patient in danger. He even shared a short video of his run on his social media.

He wrote, "I normally travel to Sarjapur in 30 to 45 minutes from my residence on Cunningham Road. There was a traffic jam on Tuesday, August 30. When checked on Google, it would take 45 minutes to complete the last stretch; usually, it takes 5–10 minutes. Even after waiting 5 to 10 minutes, the traffic was still not moving. I quickly decided to ditch the car with the driver after noticing the heavy traffic and raced straight towards the hospital. When I arrived at the hospital, my team was organised and ready to conduct the operation."

Dr Nandakumar's team, ready to induce anaesthesia on the patient, got right to work as soon as he entered the operating room. The doctor quickly changed into surgical attire to begin the procedure.

The procedure flowed smoothly, and the patient was discharged on time. The patient needed surgery because she had been suffering from gallbladder disease for a long time.

Heavy rain in recent weeks has caused flooding and traffic jams in the IT city. Many videos surfaced on social media showing vehicles stranded on a long stretch of waterlogged highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru and pedestrians struggling to walk. Boats were used to evacuate stranded citizens in some areas.

