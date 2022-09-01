Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens

    A terrifying video showing a bull scaring away a tiger while trying for an attack has emerged on social media. Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda shared this clip of unusual animal fighting.

    Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    We all know that animals follow laws of nature based on the theory of survival of the fittest. Several videos on digital media show animals fighting with each other to ascertain who is the strongest. However, 
    the tiger is considered one of the fiercest predators in the forest. Also, when a tiger fixes its eyes on its target, it is hard enough for the prey to escape. Nevertheless, the tables were turned when a bull stalked away a tiger.

    Also Read: Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment

    Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda shared one such video on her Twitter account, where a bull was thwarting the predator. Sharing the clip, Susanta Nanda mentioned that, Courage is discovered in unexpected places; she added that the pressure of human presence has a massive role in the behaviour of big cats. 

    The 24-second-long video starts with a tiger which appears to be crossing a road at an unknown location. On the other side, a bull was witnessed running on the road. As soon as the big cat noticed the bull, it lurked in the bushes and moved forward to pounce on the bull. However, the courageous bull frightened the tiger and continued on its way. Towards the end of the video, the tiger calmly crosses the road. Reportedly, the entire incident was documented by a commuter who was travelling on the road.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 19.6 views and 1056 likes. The viral video grabbed netizens' attention. Social media users expressed their theories and opinions in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "The bull is wearing a mask. Perhaps it concerned the tiger and encouraged him to back off." Another person commented, "If people were not there to film, the tiger would not have let it go. What was that on the bull's head? It is almost like a mask?." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it-tgy

    Watch: Bull stomps on man's face as he taunts the animal; Netizens say he deserved it

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment - gps

    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next - gps

    Cobra crawls up on sleeping woman in field; Find out what happens next

    Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother - gps

    SHOCKING: Man caught on camera stealing a child sleeping next to mother; watch

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled - gps

    Man snatches his girlfriend's mobile; what happens next will leave you baffled

    Recent Stories

    Aap chaliye na Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet clip goes viral gcw

    'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral

    football Let's make history together Antony's strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move from ajax snt

    'Let's make history together': Antony's strong message to Man United fans after blockbuster move

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK: I am flexible to bat at any number - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'I am flexible to bat at any number' - Suryakumar Yadav

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla AJR

    Cervical cancer vaccine to be launched with reasonable price in few months: Adar Poonawalla

    Kpop Jungkook birthday Curious about BTS youngest members net worth Here is all you need to know drb

    Jungkook birthday: Curious about BTS’ youngest members' net worth? Here’s all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon