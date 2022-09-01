Bull threatens tiger, escapes death; viral video stunned netizens

We all know that animals follow laws of nature based on the theory of survival of the fittest. Several videos on digital media show animals fighting with each other to ascertain who is the strongest. However,

the tiger is considered one of the fiercest predators in the forest. Also, when a tiger fixes its eyes on its target, it is hard enough for the prey to escape. Nevertheless, the tables were turned when a bull stalked away a tiger.

Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda shared one such video on her Twitter account, where a bull was thwarting the predator. Sharing the clip, Susanta Nanda mentioned that, Courage is discovered in unexpected places; she added that the pressure of human presence has a massive role in the behaviour of big cats.

The 24-second-long video starts with a tiger which appears to be crossing a road at an unknown location. On the other side, a bull was witnessed running on the road. As soon as the big cat noticed the bull, it lurked in the bushes and moved forward to pounce on the bull. However, the courageous bull frightened the tiger and continued on its way. Towards the end of the video, the tiger calmly crosses the road. Reportedly, the entire incident was documented by a commuter who was travelling on the road.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 19.6 views and 1056 likes. The viral video grabbed netizens' attention. Social media users expressed their theories and opinions in the video's comments section. A user wrote, "The bull is wearing a mask. Perhaps it concerned the tiger and encouraged him to back off." Another person commented, "If people were not there to film, the tiger would not have let it go. What was that on the bull's head? It is almost like a mask?." Watch the video.

