    Pakistani journalist stands in neck-deep water to cover floods; netizens lauded his commitment

    Pakistani news reporters' courage to go into the neck-deep water and update the flood condition in the country has inspired social media users.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Live news reporting is a complex task requiring skills and has its own challenges. Journalists may face numerous challenges in obtaining exclusive reports, photographs, or videos. However, many such videos gain viewers' attention and impact their minds due to the efforts and bravery reported by reporters in the in-depth analysis.

    When we speak about distinctive reporting, Pakistan's Chand Nawab comes to mind. Recently, another video has emerged on social media, which shows a correspondent exhibiting fearless out-of-the-box reporting skills.

    The video shows a Pakistani journalist reporting from neck-deep water. The correspondent can be seen presenting a ground report about the Pakistan floods. His courage to go into the neck-deep water captured netizens' attention. In the video, his entire body is immersed in the water, and only his head and mic are seen. 

    Also, he was heard explaining the situation in the high tide water; after a while, the water flow takes the reporter along with it. In the video, the Pakistani reporter is struggling to stand straight. However, he takes the support of a hill to stop himself from moving. 

    Witnessed his commitment and work ethic, social media users lauded him in the comments section. In contrast, a few others criticised the news channel for placing the reporter's life in danger. Some also 

    Apart from becoming an instant hit on digital media, the viral video becomes successful in grabbing countless attention from netizens. A user wrote, "Shame on Indian Journalists who report such news using green screen in studios. This is the true ground report." Another person commented, "Reporting Kar Raha hai ya Masti Pata NHI ye Pakistan hai na Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta hai". Take a look.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
