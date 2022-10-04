Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    A biker was crushed under the tyres of a moving truck after losing his balance. The horrifying incident occurred when the door of a parked car hit two men on a motorcycle.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    Without a doubt, one should be extra cautious while travelling on the road. Careless behaviour while driving a vehicle can be fatal. A video showing irresponsible behaviour has emerged on social media.

    IPS officer and the deputy commissioner of police (East Bengaluru), Kala Krishnaswamy, shared a video on Twitter with the caption, "Please be aware when you are opening the doors of your vehicle and avoid fatal mishaps." The police officer shared the video to spread awareness among people to evade such careless actions.

    The 9-second-long video shows a horrific accident involving a truck, a car and a biker with a pillion rider. The video might be disturbing for many people, but it leaves you with a message. Yes, the video starts with a two-wheeler crashing into a truck after getting hit by a parked car door on their way. 

    The spine-chilling accident occurred while a biker with a pillion rider was driving on the road, and a man seated in a parked car unexpectedly opened the door. After getting hit by the car door, the biker loses control of the bike, crashes into a passing truck, and gets crushed under the truck's tyre. On the other hand, the pillion also gets hit by the vehicle and is tossed in the other direction. After the life-threatening accident, people standing around rushing to help them were also seen in the video.

    After being shared online, the disturbing video accumulated over 62.8K views and 520 retweets. Several netizens also shared the video to spread awareness about the topic. 

    Many blind spots on the road lead to severe accidents and loss of life. Therefore it is better to be extra cautious while commuting on a busy highway. Also, traffic police across the country have advised riders to wear helmets. Many videos on the Internet show horrible accidents and bikers saved in the nick of time due to helmets. Take a look.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
