    Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here

    After finding a giant pregnant spider in his house, a man identified as Keiryan captured several photos of the creature, and the result will surely surprise you.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 5:48 PM IST

    Whenever we see a spider, most of us escape from the spot. It is because the eight-legged creature's presence sends chills down some people's spines. However, this man's approach towards the spider after he found it crawling in his house will leave you amazed.

    Instagram user expressive_visionary shared this video on social media. In the video, the digital content creator named Keiryan found a giant pregnant spider on the edge of his house. Instead of killing it, he decided to save it. He placed the creature in a jar and migrated it outside. However, while releasing the spider, he decided to do its photoshoot.

    Immediately, he takes his phone, fixes a 75mm macro lens, and takes a few incredible pictures of the creature, and the outcome will leave you amazed. Yes, the second part of the video shows stunning images with every minute detail of the spider. Looking at it, one cannot imagine that the photographs were shot on a mobile phone. The Instagram user also named the spider Ms Arachnid.

    In the post's caption, Keiryan mentioned the procedure he followed to capture the stunning photographs and the right tools he utilised to enhance the quality of the images. After being shared online, the clip swiftly went viral on Social media.

    The beautiful video was shared on social media on October 10 and has collected over 69,000 views and 8.8K likes. The viral video and pretty pictures captured netizens' attention, who expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "This is epic, man; keep doing what you're doing. I can see great things from you, man." Another person commented, "Wolf spider! They are great moms! Great pics! Good job with the release!" Take a look.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 5:48 PM IST
