Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how

    Netizens were blown away by the auto driver's presence of mind. With over 8k likes on the post, many in the comment section shared how this incident has renewed their trust in humanity. 

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 4:50 PM IST

    While travelling commuters, travellers often forget their belongings in the cab, auto, train, bus or somewhere else. Post the episode, there's a slim chance we'll ever find that thing again. However, in an unexpected turn, a woman forgot her AirPods in the auto, and the auto driver was able to track her and return them. In her latest tweet, the user, Shidika Ubr, detailed how she misplaced her AirPods while riding in an auto. Thirty minutes after dropping her off, the auto driver managed to locate her and dropped the AirPods at the door of her workplace. According to her, he found her using his PhonePe transactions to pinpoint her location, and that's how he discovered her name by connecting the AirPods to his phone, not to forget how technologically advanced Bengaluru is.

    The woman shared the following tweet with her followers, "I misplaced my AirPods while travelling. This auto's driver, who dropped me off at WeWork, returned it to security a half-hour later when he appeared at the entrance. He used his PhonePe transactions to find me after connecting the AirPods to get the owner's name."

     

    This tweet was circulated just a day ago. It has received 8600 likes and several comments since being shared.

    One commenter stated that the world needs more people like this. "Sometimes I think Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us," claimed a second.

     

    Added a third individual, "My coworkers and I experienced a similar situation. We left our bags, which had expensive technological equipment, in the auto. This was a typical auto, but the driver returned and waited outside the building until one of us came out to hand up the bag."

    Also Read: Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details

    Also Read: Inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (see PICS)

    Also Read: Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction - adt

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video - gps

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food - gps

    Watch: Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video - gps

    Chai ice cream bizarre combination leaves netizens disgusted; watch video

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity feature is now available Know it works gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via satellite connectivity feature is now available; Know it works

    G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz AJR

    G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    Comparison with Wasim Akram is putting Arshdeep Singh under a lot of pressure - Jonty Rhodes-ayh

    'Comparison with Akram is putting Arshdeep under a lot of pressure' - Rhodes

    Exclusive Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy There is a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser drb

    Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav's get naughty in the song 'Lalten' RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav's get naughty in the song 'Lalten'

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon