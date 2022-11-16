Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how

Netizens were blown away by the auto driver's presence of mind. With over 8k likes on the post, many in the comment section shared how this incident has renewed their trust in humanity.

While travelling commuters, travellers often forget their belongings in the cab, auto, train, bus or somewhere else. Post the episode, there's a slim chance we'll ever find that thing again. However, in an unexpected turn, a woman forgot her AirPods in the auto, and the auto driver was able to track her and return them. In her latest tweet, the user, Shidika Ubr, detailed how she misplaced her AirPods while riding in an auto. Thirty minutes after dropping her off, the auto driver managed to locate her and dropped the AirPods at the door of her workplace. According to her, he found her using his PhonePe transactions to pinpoint her location, and that's how he discovered her name by connecting the AirPods to his phone, not to forget how technologically advanced Bengaluru is.

The woman shared the following tweet with her followers, "I misplaced my AirPods while travelling. This auto's driver, who dropped me off at WeWork, returned it to security a half-hour later when he appeared at the entrance. He used his PhonePe transactions to find me after connecting the AirPods to get the owner's name."

This tweet was circulated just a day ago. It has received 8600 likes and several comments since being shared.

One commenter stated that the world needs more people like this. "Sometimes I think Bengaluru Auto drivers are more tech-savvy than any of us," claimed a second.

Added a third individual, "My coworkers and I experienced a similar situation. We left our bags, which had expensive technological equipment, in the auto. This was a typical auto, but the driver returned and waited outside the building until one of us came out to hand up the bag."

