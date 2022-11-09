Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (see PICS)

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a 'walk in the garden'. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on November 11, inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at an expenditure of around Rs 5000 crore.

    With the inauguration of Terminal 2, the passenger handling capacity and counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually, up from 2.5 crores currently. 

    Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a 'walk in the garden'.

    Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

    This airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

