    Vande Bharat Express faces four major accidents in one month of operation; check details

    With these issues in the front, Indian Railways' Southern Railway(SR) zone, however, conducted the trial run of the fifth rake of Vande Bharat Express on Monday (November 6) from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Mysuru via KSR Bengaluru.

    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 4:47 PM IST

    Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed passenger train, has recorded as many as four major accidents in just one month of its operation in 2022. It can be seen that the incidents were majorly reported on the train's Mumbai-Gandhinagar route, with an operational issue on its Varanasi-Delhi route.

    The trial run was conducted for familiarising the train operating crew with the working of the train set, route, signals and other safety parameters like Level Crossing Gates, block working, etc. and also to acquaint the onboard coach maintenance crew about the train interiors and various technical features of the train.

    However, let's take a look at four major accidents Vande Bharat Express witnessed since its operation this year: 

    Woman hit near Gujarat's Anand:

    On Tuesday (November 8) a 54-year-old woman was killed after the Vande Bharat Express run her over while the train was coming from Ahmedabad. It is reportedly said that the incident took place when she was crossing the railway track near Anand railway station. The deceased was identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter.

    Collision with a herd of Buffaloes between Gairatpur and Vatva railway stations:

    In October this year, Vande Bharat Express train made headlines after it hit a herd of buffaloes. The accident occurred between Gairatpur and Vatva railway stations. The impact was so hard that the front part of the fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) engine was ravaged.

    Collision with a cow near Atul station in Valsad, Gujarat: 

    In the same month, Vande Bharat Express was in the news after it collided with a cow was near Atul station in Valsad, Gujarat, which also damaged the nose cover of the engine. A similar incident took place on October 7 when the train hit another cow near Gujarat's Anand.

    Operational glitch:

    The Express train faced an issue with its operation in October this year when one of its rakes suffered a jammed wheel between Dankaur and Wair railway stations. According to the reports, it suffered a bearing defect in its traction motor in one of its coaches.

