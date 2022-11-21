Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barber gives haircut to cat; viral video will make your day

    A viral video shows a cute cat wearing a cape while a man with scissors and a comb carefully trimmed the fur from her head. The highly adorable video will steal your heart. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    We all love animals and bird videos as they are adorable at most times. Several crazy and entertaining videos of these gorgeous creatures are available on social media. Cute videos of puppy antics, cats accomplishing goofy things, and elephants playing adorably melt the heart and make you smile. Watching these clips will help us release stress and bring a smile to our faces. One such crazy video of an adorable kitty getting her fur-trimmed from a man has emerged on social media.

    Also Read: Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video

    Twitter user 'chaoticcatpics' shared this video on the microblogging site with the caption, "just a little off the top."

     

    The 10-second-long video shows the cat sitting on a chair while a hairdresser cuts some of the hair from the cat's head. The white kitty closes her eyes while the barber cuts hair near her face. Without creating any fuss, the cat can be seen sitting patiently and enjoying the moment.
     
    After being posted online, the video accumulated over 2.8 million views and 216K likes. Social media users found the video cute and played it on a loop. Netizens also expressed various opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Never trim a cat's whiskers. They are sensory devices that get damaged if cut." Another person commented, "Stray is preparing to get the Game of The Year at the Game Awards 2022." 

    A few days back, a heartwarming video of a brilliant and fun-loving cow playing football with its owner and a monkey attending class with a group of government school students surfaced online. Such videos prove that animals are humane creatures, and with verbal communication, these creatures somehow understand each other feelings.

    Also Read: Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

