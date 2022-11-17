Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video

    A heart-warming video of a dog bowing down in front of the Ganesha idol outside a temple has emerged on social media. The cute antics of the dog have gained praise from netizens. 

    Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 3:51 PM IST

    The elephant-headed Hindu god worshipped as Lord Ganesha as a remover of obstacles. Numerous devotees globally adore Lord Ganpati and believe in his holy power and blessings. Visiting temples regularly, being thankful for fortune, and praying for the well-being of family and relatives bring peace to individuals. However, can you imagine an animal praying before god-like human beings? Yes, one such video of a pet dog bowing down and praying before lord Ganesha's idol has surfaced online.

    Also Read: Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    The video shared by an Instagram user has garnered praise from users for how cute the dog is. The video starts with the pet dog accompanying his owner; both appear to be regular temple visitors. In the video, the canine bows down before Lord Ganpati outside a temple with its human. While the man stood in front of the idol and paid his respect, the adorable puppy lowered its head and touched the ground with its face. Finishing the prayers, the pet dog gets up and walks away with the man. In the background of the video, one can hear the Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva song by Harshiv Kotecha. According to sources, the incident was witnessed in Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir in Maharashtra's Pune. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pure thrift (@thrifts_grace)

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.8 million views and 338K likes. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the cute dog in the video. Social media users loved the footage and flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis. A user wrote, "Awwwww, he is being given such a beautiful ❤️ education." Another person commented, "Bappa k saamne toh sabhi jeev jhukenge."

    This is not the first time a dog video has created ripples on digital media. The social media platform is full of animal videos. A few days back, an adorable dog ringing the temple bell captured netizens' attention. In the video, the dog rang one of the bells by pulling the rope with its jaws and wagged its tail rhythmically.

    Also Read: Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how - adt

    Bengaluru auto driver tracks woman who lost her AirPods in auto; here's how

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction - adt

    Male friends surprise Indian groom by walking down Chicago street in sarees; check his reaction

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video - gps

    Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video

    Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food - gps

    Watch: Three men in Greater Noida assault restaurant employee over long wait for food

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored bring back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo on Piers Morgan Uncensored brings back memories of these 10 damning celebrity interviews

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details AJR

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari's health deteriorates during Siliguri program; check details

    Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro always on display soon after complaints gcw

    Apple to upgrade iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-On Display soon after complaints

    Meta designates Sandhya Devanathan as new India head and VP - adt

    Meta India designates Sandhya Devanathan as new country head and VP

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs join Rahul Gandhi's political campaign RBA

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs join Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

    Recent Videos

    Video Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lesson in Bali

    Video: Fuming Xi gives Trudeau a diplomacy lecture in Bali

    Video Icon
    Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    'Insult to Hindus and Sanatan Dharma...' Controversy over Kamal Nath cutting Mandir cake with Hanuman's photo

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon