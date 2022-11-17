Dog bows down before lord Ganesha's idol at temple amazed netizens; watch video

A heart-warming video of a dog bowing down in front of the Ganesha idol outside a temple has emerged on social media. The cute antics of the dog have gained praise from netizens.

The elephant-headed Hindu god worshipped as Lord Ganesha as a remover of obstacles. Numerous devotees globally adore Lord Ganpati and believe in his holy power and blessings. Visiting temples regularly, being thankful for fortune, and praying for the well-being of family and relatives bring peace to individuals. However, can you imagine an animal praying before god-like human beings? Yes, one such video of a pet dog bowing down and praying before lord Ganesha's idol has surfaced online.

Also Read: Russian doctors pull out 4 feet long snake from woman's mouth; horrifying video goes viral

The video shared by an Instagram user has garnered praise from users for how cute the dog is. The video starts with the pet dog accompanying his owner; both appear to be regular temple visitors. In the video, the canine bows down before Lord Ganpati outside a temple with its human. While the man stood in front of the idol and paid his respect, the adorable puppy lowered its head and touched the ground with its face. Finishing the prayers, the pet dog gets up and walks away with the man. In the background of the video, one can hear the Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva song by Harshiv Kotecha. According to sources, the incident was witnessed in Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir in Maharashtra's Pune.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.8 million views and 338K likes. Netizens couldn't stop gushing about the cute dog in the video. Social media users loved the footage and flooded the comments with heart-eye emojis. A user wrote, "Awwwww, he is being given such a beautiful ❤️ education." Another person commented, "Bappa k saamne toh sabhi jeev jhukenge."

This is not the first time a dog video has created ripples on digital media. The social media platform is full of animal videos. A few days back, an adorable dog ringing the temple bell captured netizens' attention. In the video, the dog rang one of the bells by pulling the rope with its jaws and wagged its tail rhythmically.

Also Read: Bengaluru man protests on road after accident due to pothole; watch video