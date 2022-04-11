Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction

    A baby monkey was sucking its thumb and looking intently at the person cutting the dragon fruit will amaze you.

    Baby monkey eats dragon fruit for the first time; watch his priceless reaction - gps
    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 6:35 PM IST

    Social media is blessed with numerous funny and adorable animal videos that surely bring a smile to the face of the viewers and leave their hearts full. Whether is an adorable video of doggos playing or kittens up to their goofy, the internet is filled with such heart-melting content. One such video is of a baby monkey enjoying a dragon fruit for the first time in his life which has been creating ripples on the internet.

    The video appears to be shot in a garden where the baby monkey is seen sitting on the ground. In the video, a person cuts a slice of dragon fruit. The baby monkey sucks its thumb and looks intently at it as the person continues to slice it. The person then offers the slice of the fruit to the monkey, but the baby monkey doesn’t understand what to do with it. The person then eats a portion from the slice and shows the monkey that it is meant to be eaten. The monkey instantly understands his gesture and starts eating it.

    The Instagram page of LovingAnimals posted this video with the caption,
    "For me? Thank you!" 

    After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 448k likes. Social media users liked the innocent faces of the baby monkey, who wrote and expressed their liking in the comments section. A user wrote, "Look at this baby!!! His eyes are sooo sweet!!!" Another commented, "Oh my goodness this face!!!" Watch the video.

