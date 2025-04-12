user
J&K: Soldier killed in Akhnoor as army foils infiltration bid, 3 terrorists killed in Kishtwar

A soldier was killed while foiling an infiltration attempt in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, three suspected Pakistani terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing ‘Operation Chhatru’ in Kishtwar, which has entered its fourth day despite challenging weather conditions.
 

ANI |Published: Apr 12, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Akhnoor: A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said on Saturday. According to officials, while the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed, an "infiltration bid" in the area was stopped by the Army.

Further information about the incident is awaited.

Meanwhile, Security forces neutralised 2 suspected Pakistani terrorists in the ongoing operation Chhatru in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said.

'They deserved': US says Tahawwur Rana praised 26/11 attackers, wanted them given Pakistan's gallantry award

'Operation Chhatru'

Earlier on Friday, the Army had neutralised 1 suspected terrorist in 'Operation Chhatru,' with a total of 3 killed. The operation has entered its 4th day despite bad and inclement weather. It was started after a search operation launched by security forces to find suspected terrorists in the area.

"In the ongoing operations at #Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered," read a post by the White Knight Corps..

Security forces on Tuesday had intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day ago. Multiple surveillance and ambushes were set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Authorities placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats.

Earlier, during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site. The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. 

Top 6 Terror Suspects on the Radar for Extradition, After Tahawwur Rana

