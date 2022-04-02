'Never give up': A frog and snake’s flight will teach you a lesson for life; watch

Social media is a treasure for unique and strange videos. Many a time, these videos will teach you a lesson for sure. However, the video we will show you today will force you to keep faith in yourself and double your confidence and courage. On the other hand, if you like watching animal videos, you cannot afford to miss this video of a frog and a snake.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Never give up." In the video, one can see the courage of a frog and how he bravely got himself free from the snake. Yes, the footage starts with the entrance of a house where a black colour snake is holding a leg of a frog with its mouth. However, the frog did not lose his courage and attempted to climb the gate to escape from the snake. Initially, it looks impossible because the snake also climbs the gate with the frog and won't allow it to rise further. Finally, with repeated attempts, the frog becomes successful and gets a chance to escape from the grip of the snake.

This video teaches us a lesson about life: one should never give up until the last breath. With repeated attempts, we will get success for sure.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 24k views and 2291 likes. Netizens shared their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Struggle for the existence of life..no one knows what is destined." Another person commented, "Amazing video,,, its perfect caption is -----do not surrender untill death,,,,"

Also Read: Watch: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa fever catches Chimpanzee; performs Srivalli hook step

Also Read: Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next