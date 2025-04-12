Can India fix Global South's problems with AI? Australia thinks so | Watch EXCLUSIVE interview

Read Full Article

India is set to host the next Global AI Summit, a landmark event that promises to redefine the role of artificial intelligence in addressing the challenges faced by the Global South. Brendan Dowling, Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology from Australia, praised India’s leadership in hosting this summit.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet News’ Heena Sharma at the 9th edition of the Carnegie Global Summit, he remarked, "I am excited that India is hosting the next AI summit. I think it's a real opportunity for India to be inclusive, to bring a broader range of countries to bring into that conversation and to identify how AI can be used to build the development of the Global south.. what will be the game changer is when we get AI being used for healthcare, education tech to improve the lives of the citizens, climate change, disaster prevention."

"I am really excited that when India brings about together for the AI summit when you host it, you will be out to put the focus of the AI on the developmental problems for the Global South and how we can fix it."

Dowling said that AI could be a game-changer when applied to developmental problems, improving lives across the region.

India a 'Trusted' Partner

Dowling highlighted India’s reputation as a trusted technology superpower.

He said, "India is technology super power. You have such great capabilities, you are selling technologies all over the world, to Australia, to the Indo-Pacific, we really trust that the technology been developed here is trusted, is secured and it is very important for us."

He underscored the importance of India-Australia collaboration in areas like cybersecurity and semiconductors.

"For Australia and India working together on cyber security, understanding the threats that are facing us both and assisting the region to build up there security is really important area, partnership for the two countries."

As global geopolitics become increasingly uncertain, he said that partnerships with reliable nations like India are critical for building secure and sustainable tech ecosystems.

Semiconductors form the backbone of modern technology, and India’s advacements in this sector is seen as a boon for the region. Dowling noted Australia's reliance on trusted international partners like India for semiconductor development.

“Semiconductors underpin every aspect of technology... India’s investment in this is a real benefit for the region.”

