Full Sleeves Are Back: Get These 8 Suit Designs Stitched

Lifestyle
If you are getting a suit stitched in silk or georgette, then layered sleeves will create a very stylish look. Take contrasting fabric under the full sleeves.
If you want to give your heavy work suit a slightly bold look, then get cutout full sleeves. The cut sleeves are joined with a dori at the bottom. Try it for a different look.
Cutout design in the middle of full sleeves looks very cute. Get sleeves stitched in the same pattern with a cotton suit and stand out among friends.
This design also looks very beautiful with a plain suit. Net fabric is added in the middle of the sleeves and either heavy work or lace is applied on both sides.
These days, same pattern sleeves have become the choice of stars. The sleeves of the suit are kept net and heavy zari and sequence work is done on the whole.
You will get to see such sleeves in Pakistani suits. A mesh lace is applied at the bottom of the full sleeves, which looks quite stylish.
If you want, you can also get such sleeves made on your suit for a simple and sober look. This design is best for the summer season.
Explore Abs with a Slim Body! Choose 6 Blouses from Palak Tiwari
Ajrakh Print Blouse Designs: Office-Ready Saree Looks
24 Inch Waist: Slay in Palak Tiwari's Fitted Lehenga-Blouse Styles
Woman Transforms Body with Walking, Loses 35 Kg Post-Pregnancy