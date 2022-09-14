Watch: Hairdresser from Greece sets record, cuts hair in just 47 seconds

A hairdresser identified as Konstantinos Koutoupis, from Athens, Greece, has gone viral on social media for giving his customers a haircut in under a minute. Using a trimmer, the hairstylist achieved the world record title for the fastest haircut.

We all know that a suitable haircut enhances one's facial look. Not to mention that executing a good hairstyle is a skill. That is why hairstylists need time and patience to provide an excellent haircut. However, a Greek hairdresser emerged on social media to give his clients a haircut in under a minute. Furthermore, the hairstylist set a Guinness World Record for the fastest haircut in 47 seconds.

The man, Konstantinos Koutoupis, is a hairdresser from Athens, Greece, and currently holds the Guinness World Record for giving the fastest haircut with a trimmer.

The Guinness World Records shared the video of Konstantinos Koutoupis demonstrating his talent with the caption, "Need a quick trim? How about a 45-second trim?" This is a compilation video with a haircut theme.

The initial 47 seconds of the three-minute clip show Koutoupis engaging in the task in super-fast action. The hairdresser doesn't stop until the customer's hair is styled correctly. The barber finishes the assignment and raises his hand at 47.17 seconds. The judges then measured the hair length to confirm whether the work was precisely completed or not. With record timing, the hairstylist has entered the Guinness World Records.

The viral video will surely surprise you if you think the hairdresser has not done a reasonable job with his 'quick' styling technique. The video correctly shows the hairdresser running his hand over the client's hair even though every movement was intended.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 7254 views and 108 likes. Social media users were left stunned after witnessing the precision with which he cut the customer's hair. A user wrote, "You have to prove it. Guinness is a definitive world record source for many decades." Another person commented, "It's official they measured with a ruler :) Guinness is awesome."

Guinness World Records (GWR) is a prestigious forum that documents a wide range of titles acquired by individuals worldwide, and the page often shares record-breaking videos and accomplishments on the Internet.

