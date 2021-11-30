Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

Many Indian talents are at the helm of affairs of some of the top tech companies like Microsoft, Google and IBM. Patrick Collison, the CEO of financial services and software company Stripe, was among the firsts on Twitter to point out the fact. He wished Parag Agrawal for his new role and also listed the top companies which currently have bosses of Indian origin at their helm.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants,” Collison tweeted.

A 37-year-old immigrant from India, Agrawal comes from outside the ranks of celebrity CEOs, which include the man he’s replacing as well as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla’s Elon Musk. With his appointment as the company's CEO, Agrawal has joined the group of Indian-origin silicon valley CEOs which includes names like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe), Arvind Krishna (IBM), Nikesh Arora (Palo Alto Networks) and Agrawal were the Indian tech executives mentioned by Collison.

Replying to this tweet, billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”.