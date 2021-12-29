New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

As just two days are left for New Year, Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant has announced that apart from the cancellation of all events and parties in public places, the cops will prevent the public from entering MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and other popular areas know for New Year celebrations if they fail to provide latest RT-PCR and double dose vaccination certificate.

The commissioner confirmed this to Asianet Newsable and also said that there will be multilayered deployment of cops from 4 am on December 31 onwards and traffic will also be regulated on flyovers hinting at shutting all the flyovers for the public on December 31 night.

The commissioner also has issued a strict warning that those who violate the commissionerates guidelines will be booked under various sections of IPC and also under other Acts.

As various Kannada outfits have also given a call for bandh on that day, the commissioner says cameras will be installed and also asked the various shops and establishments to keep a vigil on miscreants from their CCTVs and inform the police if they find any suspicious movement.

The Karnataka government has already placed a 10-day night curfew from December 28 and unwanted movement is not being allowed as police are already on the job and with just two days left for December 31, extra forces will be deployed.