  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Dec 29, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

    As just two days are left for New Year, Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant has announced that apart from the cancellation of all events and parties in public places, the cops will prevent the public from entering MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, and other popular areas know for New Year celebrations if they fail to provide latest RT-PCR and double dose vaccination certificate.

    The commissioner confirmed this to Asianet Newsable and also said that there will be multilayered deployment of cops from 4 am on December 31 onwards and traffic will also be regulated on flyovers hinting at shutting all the flyovers for the public on December 31 night.

    The commissioner also has issued a strict warning that those who violate the commissionerates guidelines will be booked under various sections of IPC and also under other Acts.

    As various Kannada outfits have also given a call for bandh on that day, the commissioner says cameras will be installed and also asked the various shops and establishments to keep a vigil on miscreants from their CCTVs and inform the police if they find any suspicious movement.

    The Karnataka government has already placed a 10-day night curfew from December 28 and unwanted movement is not being allowed as police are already on the job and with just two days left for December 31, extra forces will be deployed.

    Recent Videos

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship - Juan Ferrando-ah

    ISL 2021-22: "ATKMB's ambition is to win every game, every tournament, every championship" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Must See

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb
    Video Icon
    Top Stories

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist
    Video Icon
    World News

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen
    Video Icon
    India News

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen