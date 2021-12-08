  • Facebook
    CDS Bipin Rawat helicopter crash: India’s most senior General who died in service

    Dec 8, 2021, 9:56 PM IST

    India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat met a tragic end when an IAF helicopter carrying him, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel crashed in the Nilgiris near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. General Rawat, the 26th Chief of Army Staff, became the CDS after serving as the 57th and last chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

    CDS Gen Bipin Rawat was born in Pauri, Uttarakhand on March 16, 1958. He was an alumnus of St Edwards School, Shimla. He later went on to graduate from National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. Gen Rawat went on to attend the Indian Military Academy, after which he was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

    During his four decades in service, Rawat had served as a Brigade Commander, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) Southern Command, General Staff Officer Grade 2 at the Military Operations Directorate, Colonel Military Secretary and Deputy Military Secretary in the Military Secretary’s Branch and Senior Instructor in the Junior Command Wing.

    CDS Rawat has been a part of many international bilateral visits to places like The United States, Russia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. He was also an honorary Gen in the Nepaliese Army.

    Days after the government had announced the creation of the CDS position, Rawat was appointed as the first tri-service chief in December 2019.

